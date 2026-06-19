A historic ship is coming to London, and you can visit it this July

Ready to time warp back 500 years? You can do just that with a visit to the Nao Victoria in London next month.

The Nao Victoria is a replica of a real ship that sailed the seas back in the 1500s. It set sail from Seville in 1519, and spent a few years crossing the globe before returning to Seville in 1522.

This replica of that slice of history was constructed in 1991, and is set to arrive in St Katharine’s Docks on 30th June.

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It will spend a couple of weeks there, and you can tour its decks while it’s there. With the current online discount you can pick up Adult tickets for 10.15 Euro, kids for 5.55 Euro and a family pass (up to five) for 23.95 Euro. You can book from 30th June to 12th July.

That currency pricing is a clue that the Nao Victoria spends its life touring around different ports and countries, rather than sticking to these shores. And it has done for a couple of decades now.

“This replica of the Nao Victoria started in 2004 another trip around the globe starting from Seville. Up to 26,894 miles were covered during 2004 to 2006 visiting 17 countries. The replica of the Nao Victoria was the first historical replica to circumnavigate the Earth,” writes Fundación Nao Victoria.

It is a proper globetrotter/paddler. What do you get with a ticket? A “self-guided” tour of the Neo Victoria’s three decks. And its arranged like a floating museum, with info panels that tell the story of the ship.

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It’s not the only historical replica doing the rounds in the coming weeks either. You’ll find the Nao Santa Maria docked in Shoreham from 1st to 12th July, while El Galeon is currently bimbling around Northern Ireland — docking at Warrenpoint and Derry this month.

If you’re not going to be around for Nao Victoria’s stint, you can always check out London’s more permanent boaty residents — Greenwich’s Cutty Sark and the Golden Hinge nearby London Bridge. Both are well worth a visit.





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