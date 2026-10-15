Here's how (and when) you can watch The Odyssey at home

Does it feel like ages since you say The Odyssey in the cinema? We now know when you’ll be able to give it a rewatch from the comfort of your sofa.

The Odyssey is coming to home streaming on 18th November, for rental and as a digital purchase as well as physical media, including 4K Blu-ray.

A humble DVD is the cheapest way to get the movie, at £10.99 from Amazon, while the digital download costs £13.99 regardless of the resolution you want.

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The connoisseur’s pick is the 4K Blu-ray, at £24.99, which is a three-disc set that includes both Full HD and 4K versions, the latter on a 100GB disc, plus a third disc with extras including a behind-the-scenes doc curated by director Christopher Nolan.

There’s also a Steelbook collector’s edition, with its own more stark cover art. Still a 3-disc set, mind.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Both 4K and 1080p Blu-ray version of the movie have a 1.78:1 aspect ratio, equivalent to good old 16:9. The aim is to fill your TV, not to try to recreate the IMAX experience in your home, which would leave great big black bars to the left and right of the image. And that’s definitely not the IMAX experience.

Wondering which streaming service will get The Odyssey to stream without a big additional expense?

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In the US the film is expected to head to Peacock, as both that service and The Odyssey live under the NBCUniversal banner.

This means it’s likely to debut on Sky’s NOW, most likely at some point in early-ish 2027. It does not mean it will stay there, though.

Take Oppenheimer as an example. It too was a Universal Pictures film that debuted on NOW. Since then it moved over to Netflix UK but, nowadays, isn’t available on any of the key streaming platforms.

It’s not too late to see The Odyssey in cinemas. While the BFI IMAX run is sold out, cinema chains are still letting the film hang on in there, particularly for IMAX screening rooms in the case of Odeon.

To date The Odyssey has made $1.78 billion in cinemas, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2026 after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and its gangbusters $2.51 billion takings.