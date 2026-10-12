Blade Runner 2099 trailer lifts the lid on anticipated Prime Video show

Blade Runner is back. Again. A high production value TV show based on the classic property is coming to Prime Video, Blade Runner 2099, and the latest trailer gives the the best look yet at what we can expect.

As the title suggests, the show is set years after the original film and its more recent follow-up Blade Runner 2049. Replicants now run society, flipping the Blade Runner script.

Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer star as Olwen and Cora, a replicant detective and a human pretending to be a replicant, mirroring the replicants from the earlier Blade Runner flicks.

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The full plot concept hasn’t been revealed yet, but we believe the two end up as an unlikely pair on the hunt for a “cure” for the replicant’s limited lifespan. And that Yeoh’s Olwen is coming to the end of her life no doubt adds some weight to that plot device.

In an interview from 2025, Blade Runner 2099 star Tom Burke said the show is closer to the original 1982 film than its sequel.

“It’s a lot to do with that thing quite intrinsic to the source material in the movie, which is actually what makes somebody human and what makes somebody not human. Or when does somebody cross some threshold? Can we really have a full sense of humanity without being very aware of our own dual sides?” Burke told Variety. Deep stuff.

Amazon’s TV show certainly appears to have the "look" down, with plenty of neon hues and cool blues offset with warm light in a stark tonal contrast. But it sure has big expectations to fill.

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We don’t have too long to wait to find out if it’s any good. Blade Runner 2099 season one is out on 25th November, and all eight episodes will be released in one chunk on that date.

There is big talent involved here beyond the cast. Jonathan van Tulleken directs the first two episodes — he previously directed episodes of the brilliant Shogun and Cape Fear. Silka Luisa is Blade Runner 2099’s show runner, having had the same key role on 2022’s Shining Girls.