This East London circus show looks like the perfect chaotic day out this spring

If you’re after something a bit different to the usual trip to the pictures or a walk around the park, The Glimmer Daze Gambit might just be the one to chuck in the calendar. Running from 2–12 April at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, this high-energy circus show from Revel Puck Circus brings a proper shot of chaos, colour and controlled madness to East London, and it’s very much built with families in mind.

Set inside a big top at Hopkins Field in Hackney Wick, the show leans into that classic circus magic but with a modern twist. Think less dusty ringmaster clichés, more fast-paced storytelling, inventive stunts and a cast that looks like they’re having the time of their lives.

At the centre of it all are Stella and Kit, two newcomers who’ve finally made it to the circus of their dreams despite having absolutely no clue what they’re doing. What follows is part narrative, part spectacle, a messy, joyful dive into what it means to find your place, even if you’re making it up as you go along.

Performance-wise, it doesn’t hold back. You’ve got aerial cradle work, teeterboard launches, straps, cloud swing, roller-skating acrobatics and group routines that feel just on the right side of out-of-control. It’s the kind of show where something is always happening, whether that’s a perfectly timed flip or a bit of clowning that lands with both kids and adults.

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The international cast, pulling in performers from places like Argentina, the US, Ethiopia and Canada, gives it a sense of scale too, even though it still feels rooted in London’s grassroots circus scene.

There’s also a bit more going on under the surface than you might expect. The story leans into ideas of failure, community and figuring things out as you go, which sounds heavy but is handled with a light enough touch that it never drags. It’s all wrapped up in a genuinely fun, slightly chaotic package that keeps things moving without trying too hard to be clever.

Tickets start from £12, which, in London terms, is pretty reasonable for something this lively but will creep up in cost if you're looking for better seats. If you’re looking to break up the usual routine over the Easter holidays with something that feels like more of an event, this is a solid shout.

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