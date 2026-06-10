London’s naked bike ride is back this weekend: Here's how to join in (or avoid it, you prude)
Dress code: Optional
Returning on Sunday, the 14th of June, the World Naked Bike Ride event will once again see cyclists shed their clothes and take to the capital's streets in one of London's most unusual, eye-catching and surprisingly wholesome traditions.
What started as a protest has become something of a summer institution, drawing riders from across the city and plenty of confused tourists wondering whether they've accidentally walked into the wrong version of London.
Despite the sea of bare flesh, there is actually a serious point behind it all. The ride aims to highlight the world's dependence on oil, challenge car culture, campaign for safer conditions for cyclists and promote body freedom. It's essentially a political demonstration. It just happens to be one where everyone's forgotten their trousers.
Last year's ride attracted more than 1,200 participants, and organisers are hoping for another strong turnout in 2026. The event has been running in London since 2004 and remains completely free to join. There's no registration process, no ticketing system and no complicated sign-up forms. You simply turn up with a bike and decide exactly how much clothing you're comfortable wearing.
Despite the name, complete nudity isn't mandatory. The official rule is "as bare as you dare", meaning some riders go fully nude while others opt for costumes, body paint, strategically placed accessories or just enough to avoid upsetting your nan.
Where does the ride start?
There are nine starting points spread across London, allowing riders from different parts of the city to gradually merge into one giant rolling mass of cyclists before heading through central London together.
The 2026 starting points are:
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- Clapham Junction – Grant Road, SW11 2NU (arrive 2pm, depart 2.15pm)
- Croydon – 233 Shirley Church Road, CR0 5AB (arrive 10.45am, depart 12.45pm)
- Deptford – Piehouse Co-op, Edward Street, SE8 5HD (arrive 12pm, depart 1.30pm)
- Hackney Wick – Thingy Cafe, 1 Trowbridge Road, E9 5LD (arrive 9am, depart 1.15pm)
- Kew Bridge – North end of Kew Bridge, near W4 3NQ (arrive 12.45pm, depart 1pm)
- Regent's Park – Outer Circle, near NW1 4NA (arrive 2.05pm, depart 2.20pm)
- Tower Hill – Trinity Square Gardens, EC3N 4DJ (arrive 1.15pm, depart 2.15pm)
- Wellington Arch – Hyde Park Corner, W1J 7JZ (arrive 1.45pm, depart 2.15pm)
- Accessible route – SE1 7GQ (arrive 3pm, depart 3.15pm)
Several locations, including Croydon, Deptford and Hackney Wick, will also have body-painting stations before departure.
The ride itself is expected to finish around 5.30pm/6pm before participants head to the official afterparty at The Steel Yard near Cannon Street. There'll be food, drinks, entertainment and life-drawing sessions.
- Cult creamy faves Hackney Gelato have teamed up with this London bar for boozy milkshake style cocktails
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Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
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