Sky puts the fear in London's parcel thieves with new Smart Home tools including a smart doorbell and camera

Fallen foul to doorstep parcel theft? Think your home needs a smart tech upgrade? There’s a new option from a name you probably wouldn’t guess: Sky.

That’s right, the Sky that offers TV and entertainment subscriptions, and broadband, also now provides smart home tech as part of Sky Smart Home.

There’s a doorbell with a built-in camera, and companion chime, plus a smart indoor camera. And while this stuff isn’t brand new, this is the first time you’ve been able to get it as part of a simple standalone subscription.

You don’t just hop on to Amazon to get this tech. It’s bought as part of either a Smart Home Plan or Smart Home Plan+ subscription.

If you just want the smart doorbell (and chime ringer) you’ll pay £15 up front, and then £5 a month for the on-going service. So effectively it’s £20 for month one, then a fiver a month after that.

Smart Home Plan+ is £20 up front, plus £8 a month, and that gets you the smart doorbell plus an Indoor Camera.

Each plan comes with a 24-month commitment, although there’s a 31-day “cooling off” period to start should you really not get on with what’s on offer here.

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These plans get you 30-day cloud storage for recordings, motion notifications on your phone and two-way talk through the smart doorbell. Its camera also has a night vision mode, and it’s a 1080p resolution cam.

The Indoor Camera has a speaker and mic too, for two-way talk.

“Sky Smart Home is about making high‑quality smart tech more accessible. We’ve taken the features customers value most and made them easy to use, simple to manage and affordable, so staying connected to home feels effortless rather than complicated,” says Paul Sweeney, Sky Smart Home’s MD.

This tech was originally introduced as part of Sky’s Smart Home Insurance, which arrived back in 2023.

There are upgrades too. You can get additional Indoor Cameras for £50, a motion sensor pack for £35 and a Leak Pack for £40. This looks for water leaks, and keeps track of the humidity and temperature level.

You’re not short of other options in this field, of course, including Ring, Blink, Tapo, Google, Eufy and others. But if you’re already a Sky Diamond VIP customer you also may be eligible for a 30 per cent reduction on one of these Sky Smart Home plans. One to check out.





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