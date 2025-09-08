15 legends vie for Premier League Hall of Fame spot — and you can vote soon

Get ready to cast your votes as the Premier League Hall of Fame is opening its doors once more, and a star-studded list of 15 former players is vying for the chance to join the elite club. This year's nominees are a who's who of Premier League history, having collectively graced the pitch across four decades, representing 19 clubs, and boasting an eye-watering 44 League titles.

With over 5,000 top-flight appearances and 1,098 goals between them, these legends have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game. From individual accolades to team triumphs, their careers are packed with highlights. To be eligible, players must have hung up their boots by January 1, 2025, with only their Premier League exploits considered.

Among the fifteen, we've got some truly iconic names. Liverpool hitman Michael Owen and Chelsea wizard Eden Hazard are in the mix, alongside a formidable contingent of six Manchester United icons. Gary Neville, Michael Carrick, Teddy Sheringham, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, and Nemanja Vidic, all serial Premier League champions with at least three winners' medals each, are hoping to add another honour to their collections.

Owen, despite his United title, is perhaps best remembered for his prolific Liverpool days, where he and fellow Reds legend Robbie Fowler, who also made the list, terrorised defences.

Arsenal's Invincible Sol Campbell, a two-time league winner with the Gunners, brings his defensive prowess to the shortlist. Whilst the Manchester City duo of Yaya Toure and David Silva have been instrumental in their club's recent dominance, and were part of squads that propelled the club to its newfound success. ]

Chelsea champions Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas, who both lifted the title twice at Stamford Bridge, round out the list of former league winners.

Goal-scoring maestros Jermain Defoe, 9th in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with 162 goals for five different clubs, and QPR hero Les Ferdinand, with 149 goals, are also hoping for a spot. This is Ferdinand's second consecutive nomination. Maybe this will be his year?

The lucky inductees will receive a personalised medallion and a £10,000 donation to a charity of their choice. They'll be joining an already glittering list of 24 members, including legends like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Sir Alex Ferguson. Last year saw Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, and John Terry added to the ranks, bringing more Chelsea players into the fold. Here is the complete list:

Cesc Fabregas

David Silva

Eden Hazard

Edwin van der Sar

Gary Neville

Jermain Defoe

Les Ferdinand

Michael Carrick

Michael Owen

Nemanja Vidic

Patrice Evra

Robbie Fowler

Sol Campbell

Teddy Sheringham

Yaya Toure

So, who will it be? Fans have the power to influence the decision by voting on the Premier League website or via the Premier League app until Monday, the 15th of September. The results of the public poll will then be presented to the existing 24 Hall of Fame members, who will make the final decision on the two new inductees for 2025.

The big reveal is set for a special event on the 4th of November. Realistically, any player on the list more than deserves the accolade, so it will be interesting to see who is inducted.