What makes the perfect city car? We hosted an exclusive event with Renault to find out

London is an enchanting city; full of possibility, culture, pubs, and some serious network rail links. However, after the bloom of the city’s buzz begins to fade, and you’ve had more than your fair share of tube-body-slams, the prospect of your own nippy little get-around starts to look seriously appealing.

However, getting the right one takes some searching, as a slick city car is a different beast from the rusty-tinbox-on-wheels from your days of hazard perception tests and learner plates. The best city cars are that alchemistic mix of compact yet spacious, agile yet manoeuvrable, all the while maintaining a nod to individuality which means you’ll stand out in the crowded streets. Luckily Renault’s reimagined classics - Twingo, Renault 4 and Renault 5 - deliver on all fronts. They blend the all-electric efficiency and zero tailpipe emissions that are ideal for the city with Renault’s signature striking colour palette, leaving the age of dull minimalism in the rearview, and putting bold, fun colour back in the driving seat. The trio of electric cars are the tardis of vehicles – don’t be fooled by their sleek and compact exteriors as you’ll find seriously spacious interiors, meaning you can pack any of them tight with all the bells and whistles you need to stash in the boot for everything from work to weekend trips.

On Friday 6th February – the eve of the Twingo E-Tech electric’s UK debut, Shortlist hosted an exclusive event with Renault to celebrate the London premiere of its Twingo, joined by radio presenter and broadcaster Greg James, automotive expert Jonny Smith, and the Managing Director of Renault UK, Adam Wood.

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

Battersea Power Station now holds a cult status amongst Londoners as the home of the cool and the cutting edge, and Renault's new concept store rnlt was the perfect backdrop for the event. With a live DJ belting out bangers, the R5 and Twingo on display, and guests including celebrities, influencers, and industry leaders milling about, it's probably the furthest thing from a standard car showroom you could imagine. Alongside the panel, guests included broadcaster Rosanna Tennant, TV presenter Crystelle Pereria, model Scarlett Luxe, and internet personalities including Calum Harris, Anish Panesar, and Zoe de Pass.

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

The panel featured professionals from all walks of the automotive world - the knowledge of Renault’s Managing Director Adam Wood, the expertise of Jonny Smith, and the downright Renault encyclopedia that is Greg James – and one unifying point of agreement amongst the panel was their collective love of style. Design is the core that runs through every choice you make, especially the further you travel into adult life. The more you explore your own taste, the more it becomes reflected in the items you acquire. Interestingly, it’s the same for cars; despite all the details, all the engineering, and all the precision that goes into each model, design is the number one reason globally why people choose Renaults. For the Twingo, Renault 5, and Renault 4, it’s a masterclass in retro futurism. While their names may be familiar, hailing from their 80s and 90s predecessors, each car is an ultra-modern creation in its own right, designed to look fresh today while paying homage to the past through stylish nods back to some of the iconic designs that made them cult classics in the first place. Essentially, they’ve kept all the cool parts, and added the best of modern engineering.

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

Another thing beloved by the panel and guests alike was the inbuilt tech – including the advanced driver-assistance systems and dual horizontal OpenR screens. The OpenR screens are unique to Renault cars, allowing you to mirror your smartphone’s screen easily, giving you access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay***. Also, they allow you to customise how your dashboard looks, adding in all your most-used apps. Basically, it’s a digital cockpit that’s both easy-to-use and highly advanced – and as close to being an astronaut as you can get on your daily commute.

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

It feels odd to think about the days when a satnav was the most advanced type of tech you could set up in a car, but with the rapid advance of technology, in-built is almost expected now. However, that hasn’t stopped technological developments from pushing the boundaries of what you’d expect from a car, and Renault is leading this charge, with each of its models getting snappier and slicker. Renault’s intuitive openR* link system for example includes a sat-nav powered by Google built-in* with voice control which is undeniably a game changer in the city. The voice-powered assist minimises any of the stresses that come with driving, especially in the city. Not only does it allow you to find alternative routes without hassle, it can also help you locate the best coffee in town, change up your playlist, and check weather forecasts – all hands free. Essentially, the voice controlled tech provides all the best parts of having a passenger with you, without someone asking you if you’re there yet every five minutes.

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

As you'd expect when you put a panel of car enthusiasts and experts together, there was a fair bit of geekery, with Adam, Greg, and Jonny all swapping their favourite features of the Twingo.

For Jonny Smith, the style married with the technological advancements is what makes the Twingo truly stand out: "Because it first launched in the 90s, there are so many easter eggs from that era in the Twingo," he explained. "Especially in its design; I love the textiles, because it's not just black leather – so many cars are black leather because it's "premium" but it's not interesting anymore. Whereas there’s real passion in the Renault designs – the colour palette is great too, it makes the street furniture so much more interesting. It’s fun but not at the detriment of practicality."

"Why would you drive a grey box?" Greg James agreed. "How you feel in life when you're wearing a certain shirt or choosing a pair of glasses is important, so why wouldn't you extend that to choosing a car. You want to walk out of your front door and think, I can’t wait to drive that. And Renault [cars] are just amazing to drive."

"Hopefully it's going to brighten peoples' days up," Adam Wood added. "It's known as The Frog in France," he explained, addressing the nickname behind the car's distinctive "smile". Although for him, the Twingo's accessibility is equally key.

"Being sub £20,000 is a game changer; it's such an entry point for everyday people. It’s making electric mobility accessible for everyone in the country and that’s so important for the progress with emissions and achieving net zero by 2030."

(Image credit: Joshua Atkins)

When it comes to any purchase, showing up is important – and Renault’s new concept store rnlt© in Battersea puts motoring back into the heart of the capital, and puts fantasising over new wheels right next door. If you were worrying about the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nature of all trendy things in the city, you can register to get the latest updates about the new Twingo model. Renault has introduced the Twingo R Pass** to accompany the new car, which offers priority ordering, exclusive gifts, and early access to the car itself – basically, a jump-the-queue card. Like any Londoner, hearing the word ‘exclusive’ brings with it noises of cash registers dinging and savings accounts draining. Luckily, keeping their reputation for affordable luxury, Renault’s Twingo R Pass is just £100. To put that in London terms, that’s 14 pints of Guinness at a central London pub, 10 peak-time tube journeys, and 23 artisan sourdough loaves.

You can learn more about the RenaultTwingo including buying and leasing online at Renault's website https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/twingo-e-tech-electric.html You can find more of Renault's E-Tech electric range at the rnlt© concept store, located at London Battersea Unit G-09, Battersea Power Station, Lower Ground Level, Electric Blvd, Nine Elms, London SW11 8BJ.

UK specs may vary.*Google & Google Maps are trademark of Google LLC.** Priority ordering available on Twingo E-Tech electric versions available at launch. Priority delivery subject to availability and cannot be guaranteed for orders involving configuration of the vehicle. The purchase price of the R Pass is not refundable and will not be deducted from the purchase price of the vehicle or any other services linked to the vehicle. Full T&Cs apply.

***To use Connected Services you need a smartphone with compatible iOS or Android operating system. Connecting a smartphone to use the services should only be done when the car is parked safely. Services may be subject to mobile network coverage and additional charges. Users should follow road safety regulations when using the system and always be in control of the vehicle. For compatible devices, visit https://www.renault.co.uk/renault-connect/phone-compatibility.html





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



