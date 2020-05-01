YouTube and The Rolling Stones team for Extra Licks show

With the world in lockdown right now, more of us are getting our music fix from the likes of YouTube. And the good things is, more and more bands are showcasing exclusive or rare stuff for us to gorge on, while dreaming of when our next gig will be.

Radiohead has been doing a fantastic job of showing off some of its earlier gigs on YouTube and now it is the turn of The Rolling Stones.

The supergroup has teamed up with YouTube for something called Extra Licks.

Ppart of YouTube’s #StayHome campaign, The Rolling Stones will launch a weekly series entitled Extra Licks on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The show starts Sunday May 3rd at 8pm (BST) and will feature six concert films from throughout their career. These include their performances from the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour.

This series is in partnership with The Rolling Stones and Eagle Rock Entertainment, and will stream exclusively on YouTube.

This all comes off the back of the premiere of the The Rolling Stones new song Living In a Ghost Town. The song was made all the more impressive because of its video which was a collaboration with a number of photographers around the world capturing what lockdown is like.

Main image credit: Dave Hogan