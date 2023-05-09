You could see the best Amazon Prime Video shows on rival services soon

It's been revealed that a huge change is coming to Amazon's Prime Video service, with the streamer open to leasing out its best shows to other rival streaming services.

The news comes after Amazon announced something called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. This new arm of Amazon will look after distributing MGM-based content to other services which aren't Amazon.

While the majority of this will be movie based - Amazon now has the rights to film franchises such as James Bond, Rocky and Creed - some of its more notable TV shows are also part of the deal.

The press release notes that Goliath, Hunters, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are could all be licensed out, which means we could may them on rival services soon, available to rent or buy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the best Amazon Prime Series. The show has one multiple Emmy's and Golden Globes, with a standout performance from Rachel Brosnahan.



The idea that the show will soon be seen by more people is a sound one, and reveals that Amazon is open to changing the way it works as a streaming service, no longer putting a fence around its original programming.

Choosing carefully

Speaking about the new initiative, Jen Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios said: "The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide. With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world."

While Amazon will be open to licensing its titles to free-to-air channels, it is going to choose carefully where it's top-range programs go, with Chris Ottinger, the new helmer of the devision saying to Variety: “We really are looking at the product mix that we’re bringing to market is broad and diverse and some of these titles are going to work really well in free to air, and others are going to work better in more subscription type environments, pay television, basic cable.

“We’ve been thinking a lot about a title like ‘Mrs. Maisel.’ That show is not probably a primetime, free-to-air network show. It’s more of a pay television type show… We’re going to be super careful about where shows end up. We want to make sure they’re going into the right environment.”