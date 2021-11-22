Woodford Reserve’s OG Old Fashioned Masterclass is a must attend

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week which for 2021 is a month-long celebration, honouring everything about the classic American cocktail. Throughout, a myriad of bars and restaurants across the globe have been offering Woodford Reserve serves, prompting their customers to sip and celebrate the Old Fashioned.

The culmination of this month-long celebration is undoubtedly the OG Old Fashioned Masterclass. Hosted by Woodford Reserve, the OG Old Fashioned sees the No.1 best Bourbon to be used in an Old Fashioned, partner with legendary bartender and cocktail historian, Jake Burger, to create an exclusive event which promises to be a spectacle for all the senses.

Burger has one of the most distinguished careers in bartending and the night will be filled with many anecdotes from his long and varied career in some of the best bars across the world. If you want to know everything about the Old Fashioned and beyond, then this masterclass should not be missed.

Speaking about the delectable drink, Burger notes: “Perhaps more than any other classic cocktail, the Old Fashioned has benefitted from the modern cocktail renaissance that started in New York and London in the dying years of the last millennium. Bartenders put away the luminous red cherries and the pineapple wedge went back to its rightful place atop a Pina Colada.The orange wedge reverted to an orange twist, ice cubes got bigger and colder, the quality of the whiskey used to make the Old Fashioned improved, and all manner of new or reborn bitters hit the market. The Old Fashioned is distinctly back.”

Burger continues: “When made well, The Old Fashioned is one of the few perfect cocktails in the world, the whole being somehow greater than its constituent parts, with each element elevating the other ingredients. It is, as the great H.L. Mencken declared, ‘The Grandfather of them all’.”

UK Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador, Joseph Hall, will also be hosting his highly-anticipated Aroma Sessions during the masterclass where he’ll be exploring some of the more unique flavour profiles of Woodford Reserve’s 200 detectable notes.

From its rich aroma on the nose, to its distinctive depth of flavour and characteristic colour, Woodford Reserve has been designed to surprise and delight with every sip, meaning the night would not be complete without a taste test.

Running for a total of 90 minutes, guests will be fully immersed into the world of the Old Fashioned. In addition to sampling delicious food and sampling iconic Woodford Reserve based cocktails, the Masterclass event also features:

Revered OG bartender, Jake Burger, will take whiskey enthusiasts through the history of the Old Fashioned cocktail, sharing his career highlights, before demonstrating how to create the perfect Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned serve, from his personal recipe collection

Woodford Reserve’s UK Brand Ambassador, Joseph Hall, will host a spectacle for all the senses, demonstrating the detectable flavours which make the Old Fashioned unique to every flavour preference through the medium of aroma

Finally, each guest will be able to select their own Old Fashioned twist, based on their favourite aroma

The exclusive OG Old Fashioned Masterclass is taking place Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at luxury boutique hotel The London EDITION.

