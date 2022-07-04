Wolverine recasting: Taron Egerton admits speaking to Marvel about role

For many it will be hard to see beyond Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men, but new reports suggest that the role is indeed being recast and that Taron Egerton has already met with the top brass at Marvel about joining the MCU.

Jackman wasn't even first choice for Wolverine, he got the role after Dougray Scott dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. But he was an instant hit and has played him in some nine films since. The last time we saw hime was in 2017's Logan - a movie that is a fitting end to his Logan's character arc.

This hasn't stopped there being speculation that we will see Jackman once more, with news that Aaron Egerton has revealed that he has been speaking to Marvel about joining the MCU.

In an interview with the NY Times, it's mentioned that he has met with Kevin Feige and others at Marvel. When asked about whether the character in question is Wolverine he says: “I don’t think it would be wrong to say that... I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

He continues: “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

In the same article, Matthew Vaughn who directed X-Men: First Class and also Egerton in Kingsman, who also won awards for playing Elton John in Rocket Man, said about the actor: “He’s in a rare, rare club. Hugh Jackman is the only other guy who’s genuinely an action star and a musical star.”

Egerton isn't the only name being bandied around but he is certainly a frontrunner for the Woverine job. He's 32, the same age Jackman was when he played the character in the first X-Men movie. He's also 5 foot 7 inches tall, according the good ol' internet, which makes him far more closer to the height of Wolverine than the 6 foot plus Jackman.

