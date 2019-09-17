The Wine List is a subscription box that teaches you how to choose better wine

Is your knowledge of wine types limited to red, white and rosé? Ever feel overwhelmed by the choice in the wine aisle? This new wine subscription box wants to help.

The Wine List will not only deliver two ‘hard to find’ bottles of wine to your door each month but will teach you about them at the same time.

None of the wines are available at the supermarket, and each bottle will come with a “concise, clear and anti-pretentious” lesson to teach you about it.

A tasting guide is also sent with the first delivery, and then following months will concentrate on different topics including grapes, wine regions and various winemaking styles.

Launched by Joshua Lachkovic, he described the subscription box as “fun, thought-provoking and engaging”.

“Half of the UK’s wine drinkers wish they knew more about wine but don’t know where to start,” he added. “The options out there are either enrol in a course that is incredibly time intensive and expensive, or read books. The Wine List is the new way.”

The Wine List is available now for £39 a month and there’s no minimum contract, so if it’s not for you, simply cancel your subscription and get on with your life.

Main image credit: Skitterphoto/Pexels

