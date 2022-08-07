WIN! An amazing NQ64-branded tabletop arcade machine and much more

Fantastic retro arcade bar NQ64 has launched in London’s Soho, taking over the former Ballie Ballerson bar on Berwick Street.

To celebrate the opening of NQ64 in London, ShortList has teamed up with the bar to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a NQ64-branded tabletop arcade machine for the home, plus a £100 bar tab, a black card (free tokens at NQ64) and some brilliant NQ64 merch.

The tabletop machine is loaded with over 6,000 games, featuring all the classics from Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega, Atari, Gameboy Advance, and a load of other retro arcade games. The perfect addition to anyone’s home!

And that’s not all: two runners up will receive a £50 bar tab, black card, and merch each.

Cocktails and consoles

If classic consoles, craft beer and cocktails are your thing, then retro arcade bar NQ64 is for you. The ultimate nostalgia blast, NQ64 is packed with retro-gaming goodies. Whether you are into the SNES, MegaDrive, Gamecube or PlayStation, or want to show off your Pac-Man, Mario Kart, Guitar Hero or Time Crisis skills this bar is for you.

You can button bash to your heart’s content on the bar’s gaming consoles for free or load up on tokens and have a go on NQ64’s retro arcades and pinball machines.

Since the first venue opened in Manchester in 2019, NQ64 has expanded massively and has launched in sites in Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, and Liverpool. And now it’s come to London’s historic Soho.

The bar offers a nostalgic blend of retro gaming, hip-hop beats, and bespoke cocktails - and the party goes on well into the night, too, with NQ64 opening until 3am Monday to Saturday, and 12am on Sundays.

The bar itself is a neon-filled delight, complete with spray paint artwork that covers the walls and glows under UV lights. NQ64 really is an unmistakable, unique attraction for partygoers in the capital, bringing video game nostalgia into the heart of Soho.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, courtesy of NQ64, please enter the competition below.

Competition open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. Terms and conditions apply.