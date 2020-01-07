These iconic '80s and '90s video game stamps are a nostalgia fest

We’ve all got those games that will always take us straight back to our youth. And now, you can relive that nostalgia on a stamp.

Created in a collaboration with Interactive Entertainment, Royal Mail is selling 12 stamps, all of which have been created to celebrate a different UK-designed video game from the 1980s or 1990s.





Lara Croft - obviously - takes pride of place among the collection with four stamps dedicated to titles spanning, all the way from the first instalment in 1996 through to the reboot in 2013.





Having been developed by Core Design in Derby, the Tomb Raider franchise has since gone on to sell 74 million copies of the games.







The other games to reach stamp status include Worms (1995), Dizzy (1987), Lemmings (1991), Elite (1984) and Sensible Soccer (1995).









And it’s clear that the collection has been created with collectors in mind, because there are a range of presentation packs available for those who have no intention of ever using these stamps to send a letter.





The stamps range in price, as do the various collections available. Most individual stamps cost £1.55, while the Video Games Presentation Pack, which includes all 12 stamps and a mini-blurb about each game, costs £14.25.





If you take your stamp collection even more seriously, you may want to really push the boat out and get the Gamer Bundle.







Not only does it contain the presentation pack above, there is also a souvenir set with an alternative postmark and a framed artwork of the stamps alongside the specially-designed title (and a certificate of authenticity, of course), all for the price of £45.





Want to get your hands on them ASAP? You can pre-order the stamps now via the Royal Mail website.





