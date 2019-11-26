Um, Amazon has just launched the world's first Brussels Sprout Ketchup

Love them or hate them, Brussels Sprouts are sure to find their way onto your plate at least once this Christmas - and now you can get them in sauce form, too.





Amazon has teamed up with condiment experts Sauce Shop to create the world’s first Brussels Sprout Ketchup just in time for your Christmas dinner.





Each bottle of the limited-edition sauce contains 15 British sprouts, which have been chosen because of their ‘sweet, nutty flavour’.





The vegetables have then been combined with cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon to give it a flavour not dissimilar to braised red cabbage.









It’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and Amazon suggests enjoying it in a Christmas sandwich or with your leftovers on Boxing Day.





Director of Grocery at Amazon, James Bate described the ketchup as a “unique festive treat”.





He added: “We’re sure this delicious ketchup will change the minds of some of the humble sprout’s harsher critics and hope to see it added to festive feasts and slipped into Christmas stockings nationwide.”





Available now for just £3 a bottle, and shipping will start on 2 December (in plenty of time for Christmas Day).



