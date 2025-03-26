UGreen's Genshin Impact power accessory range is out now

Genshin Impact fan? Charging accessory brand UGreen has a new collaboration that might make its gear your new go-to powerpack provider.

UGreen has just released its new range of power banks and charging accessories tied in with gaming sensation Genshin Impact.

Our pick of the lot is the UGreen Nexode Power Bank, which is a monster of a portable battery that costs £74.99. And before you decide that’s too pricey, take a look at some of the specs.

It’s a 20,000mAh capacity battery with maximum output of a fantastic 130W, more than enough to max-out the charging speed of most laptops. The most you’ll get from a single port is 100W, because there’s extra juice on tap for when you want to charge more than one thing at a time.

The front screen shows you the charge level of the Nexode Power Bank itself, as well as how much juice is flowing through each of the three ports. There are two USB-Cs, one classic USB-A. And you also get a pixelly animated recreation of Genshin Impact’s K'uhul Ajaw when you start the battery up. As you can probably tell, Kinich features on the front design too.

Next up is UGreen’s MagFlow wireless charger, which folds up into a neat puck when you don’t want it to act like a phone dock.

It features magnets to hold an iPhone in place, and as it uses the Qi2 charging standard, it’s primed to charge iPhones at full 15W wireless speed — bar the iPhone 16, which can actually reach 25W with official MagSafe chargers that have enough power on tap.

Other notable bits include that the phone-holding part can rotate to display your iPhone screen in portrait or landscape. And there’s an additional USB-C port for dual-device charging. Genshin Impact branding is a little more subtle on this one, but fans won’t mistake it for anything else.

Just out for the basics? The UGreen Genshin Impact range also includes a super-efficient GaN charger with 65W output and three ports on a single compact-size adapter — two USB-Cs and and USB-A. And, possibly our second-favourite pick of the lot, UGreen has a green Nexode cable. It’s rated for 100W charging and is nylon-braided. But the highlight has to be that Ajaw cable tie.



