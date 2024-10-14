Trainspotting gets new 4K digital restoration for UHD Blu-ray release

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a meticulously restored 4K re-release, as seminal 90s indie-flick Trainspotting makes its way triumphantly to UHD Blu-ray.

Director Danny Boyle’s 1996 smash hit, which followed the very high highs and very low lows of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, is getting spruced up for a new limited-run steelbook physical edition, with Boyle himself overseeing the digital restoration that brings the film up to the modern standards of ultra-high resolution 4K.

Available to pre-order now from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi and Rarewaves, and releasing on November 11th, Trainspotting is considered one of the best films of the 1990s, and hit position 10 in the British Film Institute’s Top 100 British Films of the 20th century.

Based on Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, famously written using Scots dialect and slang, the film had star-making turns for Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, and Robert Carlyle as each descended towards drug-fuelled doom, and had a blistering soundtrack that included Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and Underworld.

It catapulted Boyle and McGregor in particular to Hollywood stardom — Boyle would go on to win numerous accolades including an Oscar for 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, while McGregor was recently honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and is most familiar to film fans today as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the later-day Star Wars franchise.

Boyle would eventually return to Trainspotting for a sequel in 2017 — a solid if-less memorable return. He’ll be hoping that his latest effort, 28 Years Later, a revival of his superb 28 Days Later 2002 zombie film, will have more of a lasting impact.

Find the full list of extras heading to the 4K Trainspotting release below: