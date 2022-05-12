ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Top Gun: Maverick - the early reactions are in and they are stunning

You are going to want to feel the need for speed once more.

Marc Chacksfield
12 May 2022

When big blockbusters face a delay - and a tight review embargo - it usually means that the movie isn't going to live up to lofty expectations.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 movie, had both of these, but early reactions are pushing this one as one of the best blockbusters in years.

Starring Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Maverick, alongside Val Kilmer returning and newcomers Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and John Hamm, the action takes off 30-something years after the original with Maverick still a maverick and a whole host of new pilots ready to take to the skies.

Directed by Tron: Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, the movie more than lives up to the hype according to those who have had an early sneak peak at the film.

We were getting our hopes up when Empire's editor posted this on Twitter about the film:

But now even more people have seen the film and we are completely sold. Here's what those who have seen it are saying...

Now, these are early reactions and they are usually a little more optimistic than the actual reviews, but there's a real sense that this is an apologetic sequel to a movie that many hold close to their hearts.

Top Gun: Maverick is out 25 May in the UK, 27 May in the US.

