Tony Hawk games are returning (again), says pro skater

Oh dear, someone made a boo-boo. A professional skater has seemingly confirmed a new Tony Hawk game is coming, despite it not having been confirmed by the publisher or developer.

That skater is Tyshawn Jones, a 26-year-old pro skater who has won Thrasher’s Skater of the Year award twice.

“I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that's cool,” Jones told the Breakfast Club podcast during an interview.

“They got a new one they're remastering so that's about to come out, I was in the last one.”

The “last one” he’s referring to is the double pack of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remasters released back in 2020. Jones featured as a pro skater character, alongside names like Rodney Mullen, Bob Burnquist and, of course, Tony Hawk.

That remaster collection reminded us of how great Tony Hawk games can be, the series having spent the better part of two decades in the critical and cultural wilderness.

A second remaster pack of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 has been rumoured since that release. But there was a big question mark over its chances of ever being made, since developer Vicarious Vision was subsumed into parent company Blizzard in 2021, a process that completed in 2022.

Would we still like to see them? Hell yes. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 came out for, among others, the Gamecube and PlayStation 2 back in 2001, and updated a lot of the best bits of the first two games, with additional tricks.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 removed the classic level timer, letting you explore the sprawling levels more freely. To some, the series peaked with those first four games.

Back in 2022, Tony Hawk himself talked about how there were plans for these second wave remakes, as reported by IGN, but they were derailed by the merger of Vicarious Visions and Blizzard. If they’ve found a new rail to grind along, great.

