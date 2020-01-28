WIN! 1 of 8 Tile Pro Combo Packs

Tile is offering Shortlist readers the chance to win one of eight Tile Pro Combo packs, purpose-built to help you find what matters most!

Pro is Tile’s most powerful Bluetooth tracker, featuring a 400ft range, louder ring and a 1-year replaceable battery, making it even easier to find your belongings.

How Tile works

Simply attach a Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker to your essentials, giving you the peace of mind that you can keep track of your belongings.

Ring it via the app when you’ve misplaced your belongings close by, and use it in reverse to call your phone - even when it’s on silent.

If you fear your belonging is further away, check where your item was last seen on a map, or tap into Tile’s community, the world’s largest lost-and-found network, which will anonymously help find the lost or stolen item almost anywhere in the world.

Tile Pro’s finding capabilities deliver even more peace of mind with Tile Premium, which provides a suite of app-based services including smart alerts which notifying you when you've left an important item behind, as well as free battery replacements, 30-day location history, unlimited sharing and extended warranty.

