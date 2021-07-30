Thor: Love And Thunder's best cameo has finally been confirmed

Thor: Love And Thunder is definitely our most anticipated Marvel movies. We can't wait to see what director Taika Waititi does next and the confirmation of a cameo we have all been waiting for just cements this.

Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok was packed with familiar faces, with the likes of Doctor Strange, the director himself (as the voice of the brilliant Korg) and Jeff Goldblum all turning up. But the best cameos from that movie came from the stage show that Loki witnesses.



In the show we see a lovely bit of meta-casting with Luke Helmsworth (Chris' brother) play Thor, Sam Neill play Odin and none other than Matt Damon playing Loki.

It was a brilliant scene and the good news is that Matt Damon has confirmed that his character will indeed be back for Love And Thunder. For the first time he has revealed that he will be playing Loki once more, noting during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show that he will be back.

"I don't know if it's secret or not, though everybody knows I went down there to shoot," explained Damon (via CBR.com). "I think they sussed out, because paparazzi took pictures of us, so that they sussed out what we were doing.

"We were kind of reprising a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one. And we had a ball and so Taika had us back again, to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit."

Given the exploits of the Loki TV show, we wonder if this exploit sees Damon mistaken for a variant. We'll all find out when Thor: Love And Thunder lands 6 May 2022.