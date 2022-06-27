ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Thor: Love And Thunder - the first reactions are in for the latest Marvel movie

People are reacting to the latest Thor movie, after its premiere - this is what they are saying.

Marc Chacksfield
27 June 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder is just weeks away from release which means that the lucky few who have seen the movie are starting to react to it.

Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor movie, the second to be directed by Taika Waititi. While the first Thor film was a Shakespearean space romp (thanks to director Kenneth Branagh), it was clear by the second film that Marvel was struggling to figure out what to do with the character.

Thankfully Waititi arrived and brought some much-needed comedy and mischief to proceedings. However, does, er, lightning strike twice for the director?

Well, according to the early reactions, it's a definite YES. This is what they are saying.

Thor: Love And Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and marks Christian Bale's first trip into the MCU, playing Gorr a Nosferatu/Aphex Twin looking bad guy.

While Waititi has confirmed that this isn't a 'multiverse' movie, we are set to see some familiar faces returning, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper reprising their Guardians of the Galaxy roles.

Thor: Love And Thunder heads to the big screen 7 July.


