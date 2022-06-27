Thor: Love And Thunder - the first reactions are in for the latest Marvel movie

Thor: Love And Thunder is just weeks away from release which means that the lucky few who have seen the movie are starting to react to it.

Love And Thunder is the fourth Thor movie, the second to be directed by Taika Waititi. While the first Thor film was a Shakespearean space romp (thanks to director Kenneth Branagh), it was clear by the second film that Marvel was struggling to figure out what to do with the character.

Thankfully Waititi arrived and brought some much-needed comedy and mischief to proceedings. However, does, er, lightning strike twice for the director?

Well, according to the early reactions, it's a definite YES. This is what they are saying.

#ThorLoveAndThunder might be my favorite Marvel movie and it also might be their very best. A sublime mixture of extreme silliness, dreamy surrealism and genuine emotion, with some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU. Full of delightful surprises. Just great. pic.twitter.com/7Dvku7F9yF

— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 24, 2022

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h

— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world pic.twitter.com/W7PUUXIfM5

— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder is fucking great. I think instantly one of my favorite Marvel movies - probably cause it’s easily the funniest, yet still had me choked up by the end. I hope Taika Waititi never stops making Thor movies.

— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE & THUNDER is a TOTAL BLAST! Even BETTER than “RAGNAROK,” and one of the BEST MCU MOVIES! #ChrisHemsworth is a friggin’ ROCK STAR & #NataliePortman is a TOTAL BADASS! Director #TaikaWaititi has done it again! #ThorLoveAndThunder IS AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/JTEl6xB2xt

— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 24, 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and marks Christian Bale's first trip into the MCU, playing Gorr a Nosferatu/Aphex Twin looking bad guy.

While Waititi has confirmed that this isn't a 'multiverse' movie, we are set to see some familiar faces returning, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper reprising their Guardians of the Galaxy roles.

Thor: Love And Thunder heads to the big screen 7 July.

These are the best Avengers characters of all time.



