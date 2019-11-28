This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
This trifle-flavoured gin has arrived to get you in the Christmas spirit

It's a strange sounding mixture that might actually work...

Danielle de Wolfe

This year has seen an overwhelming number of gins come to market. From candy cane offerings to marmalade-infused delights, we really thought we had seen it all - oh, how naive we were.

The latest seasonal newcomer to add to that list comes in the form of this raspberry trifle gin. Yes, you did read that correctly. This gin contains all the custard-y, jelly smothered delights of a trifle in one, pink-tinged bottle.


It’s the latest limited-edition addition to B&Ms range of weird and wonderful flavours, arriving just in time for Christmas.


Made by Brambles, the gin has a 20% ABV making it more of a liqueur than a full strength gin. That being said, we still like the sound of it.


The best part? It even sparkles when shaken and poured. Yeah, yeah, we’re pretty much magpies.


And if trifle isn’t really your thing - which is totally understandable - you’ll be pleased to know there are a variety of alternative flavours on offer. Into baked goods? Then the battenberg cake, cherry bakewell tart and lemon drizzle cake are probably three flavours worth trying.


Currently on sale at £7.99 (down from £9.99) at B&M stores, this is the true spirit of Christmas. It is not yet online, but the brand's Battenberg cake and cherry Bakewell tart bottles are.

