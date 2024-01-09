This Scottish gin will feature in celebs' $125,000 Oscars gift bags
There's only one real winner when it comes to this year's Academy Awards swag bag
Just like Hollywood, we love the story of an underdog - particularly when it involves gin and a sprinkling of home grown talent.
Now, one independent Scottish distiller has made it all the way to the US of A in what can only be described as the ultimate glenn-to-gift bag tale.
Selected by taste connoisseurs as the most spirited addition to this year's Academy Awards gift bags, Scottish distiller Gin Bothy has been branded an A-list must-have.
Nestled alongside some of the world's biggest health, beauty and lifestyle brands, Gin Bothy is one of around 60 brands selected to feature as part of this year's sought after $125,000 gift bags.
Soon to be sipped by the likes of Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie, the 'swag bags' are hand delivered to the top 25 Oscar nominees ahead of this coming February's ceremony.
Distilled in Scotland's Angus Glens, Gin Bothy was born following an 'accidental' kitchen mishap by founder Kim Cameron back in 2015 whilst she was jam-making.
Each bottle retails for around £38 for a 70cl bottle depending on the variety, with a variety of flavours available - including their signature Gunshot recipe.
Now labeled an eco-aware brand, Gin Bothy uses signature Scottish ingredients to infuse its unique brand of gin, including heather, Scots’ pine and rosemary.
The bags' contents often remain a mystery until nearer the day, however, it's been revealed that the distillery has nabbed the prestigious spot courtesy of a fluke conversation.
In an interview with Scottish Field, Cameron said she grew up watching the Oscars and the surprise addition of the gin.
You can nab yourself a taste of Gin Bothy by visiting Amazon - or their web store, now.
- Discover the best tried and tasted gins this January