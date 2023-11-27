This Kraken rum is the top selling Amazon booze deal right now

There’s no shortage of alcohol deals right now, but only one has made it to the top of the charts.

Like a boozy hit parade, popular dark rum Kraken has made it to the top spot of Amazon’s Grocery sales chart at the time of writing. You’ll pay £21.99 for a 70cl bottle, a saving of £7 or 24%.



This isn’t the classic version of Kraken we’re looking at, though, but a rather tasty-sounding offshoot.



It’s the Dark Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla version, a must-try if you enjoy the original.



The flavour notes speak of not just dark cherry and vanilla, but also caramel and “warming wood.” There’s a hint of smokiness here among all that sweetness.

It’s still the ideal pairing for coca-cola, though. We can virtually taste that cherry coming through as we think about it.

If you go shopping around for deals, bear in mind this is for the larger bottle of Kraken, where some others you might find online will be half-size 35cl bottles. This one is a pretty good deal.

Other blends of Kraken are on sale too. There’s the original, also at £22 for a 70cl bottle.

The Roast Coffee Kraken is a fraction cheaper, at £20.90, which Kraken suggests you use to make an “Espresso Rumtini” with cold pressed coffee and sugar syrup.

Why not stock up for Christmas? According to our research the special flavour bottles are particularly good buys, selling at the cheapest we’ve seen them in six months.

£7 off! Kraken Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla This more exotic take on Kraken spiced rum combines key flavours of black cherry and madagascan vanilla. Yum. Buy now from Amazon

25% off Original Kraken spiced rum The original and best? You can also pick up the classic Kraken spiced rum for £22. Buy now from Amazon



