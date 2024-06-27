This is the world's best whisky according to the dram experts

At ShortList, we've made it our mission to hunt down the world's best whisky.

This year, however, the International Whisky Competition (IWC) has given us a helping hand, affirming something that we already suspected - that the world's best whisky comes from this very isle.

The Scots have only gone and done it again, with Aultmore Oloroso Sherry Cask GTR 25 Years Old officially crowned the best whisky in the world.

Achieving a staggering score of 98.31 out of a possible 100, this 25-year-old bottle of Scotch is breaking all manner of records thanks to its exquisitely complex flavour.

It hails from a remote Scottish distillery, founded in 1897 by Alexander Edward, but now owned by Bacardi.

A rich Scotch malt whisky, you can expect a dose of sticky toffee pudding and banana on the nose; crumbly fudge, buttered bread arrive on the palate, with plum and hints of pineapple on the mid-palate, joined by leather and oak to finish.

Securing the Golden Barrel Award, this 46% ABV. dram highlights the skill of Bacardi's Director of Blending, Stephanie Macleod.

When it comes Scotch Whisky, Stephanie knows her stuff, with the IWC also crowning her Master Blender of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Priced at £340, it's not exactly a casual Friday night dram. However, this is one fine specimen that's worth paying attention to.

So, how exactly do the experts select the creme de la creme of international whisky?



All whiskies were double-blind tasted, with the categories or ABV of the drams hidden from the judges.

According to Adam Edmonsond, Master of Whisky: “The Aultmore Oloroso Sherry Cask Travel Retail Exclusive 25 Year Old is a stunning display of flavour complexity and integration.

"A gamut of orchard, citrus, tropical, and dried fruits beam with clarity between honied and sweet florals, ginger, butterscotch, and a leathery depth of maturity.

"The palate and finish more than fulfill the promises of the nose, gaining intensity at each stage. It has a luxuriously full, round body, and a controlled warmth.

He adds: "It was perfectly balanced along each dimension, and I would be hard-pressed to find something about it to improve.”

It's so good in fact, that bottles of the stuff have sold out from both Masters of Malt and the Whisky Exchange.

You can, however, find yourself a bottle here.