This Irish Whiskey has become the most expensive ever sold

It's official, this fine looking bottle of Irish whiskey (or whisky if you're that way inclined) has become the most expensive whiskey ever sold.

Suitably named The Emerald Isle, this fine looking specimen from The Craft Irish Whiskey Co went under the hammer this week.

Eventually selling for a staggering $2.8million (£2.2m), the seven-figure price tag officially makes this the most expensive single malt ever sold.

The jaw-dropping figure sees the whiskey surpass the price paid by one lucky buyer for a $2.7m (£2.1m) bottle of The Macallan 1926 in November last year.



And as job lots go, this has to be one of the most staggering we've ever laid eyes on.

Presented in a stunning walnut case, a single decanter is presented alongside a unique Fabergé egg - yes, you read that correctly - containing an emerald gem, as well as a custom timepiece.

Not only that, but the set has a pair of Cohiba cigars thrown in for good measure.

It's safe to say we didn't stand a chance.

Now though, the buy has been revealed, with the lot was snapped up by American collector Mike Daley.



The reason for the record-breaking price tag? Triple-distilled, this unique bottle of whiskey is one of only seven in existence.

Matured for over three decades in order to create a truly timeless finish, this unique bottle has spent time in a host of casts over the course of that period.

Describing his purchase, Daley claimed that “Irish is the future of whiskey,” adding that he was “excited to be part of it, as a collector, but most importantly as a drinker”.



Following the sale, Jay Bradley, founder and CEO of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. said: “A bottle of The Emerald Isle becoming the most expensive whiskey or whisky ever sold is a monumental achievement for my business, and an incredibly proud moment for me,

“I started The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. with the goal of making Irish whiskey the most coveted luxury spirit and restoring Ireland’s reputation for crafting the finest whiskeys in the world, this brings us several steps closer to achieving that, and we’re only six years into the journey. "There’s a lot more to come from us, and I’m excited for our customers and competitors to see what we have in store.”