This gin-infused cheese might be the ultimate intriguing Christmas offering

Nothing screams Christmas quite like cheese-based gluttony. Whether you’re a fan of a pongy blue or a chunk of Cornish cheddar, the delightful dairy offering is the go-to indulgence for foodies across the nation. But now it seems one supermarket may have taken things too far, by creating a gin-infused cheese.

Yup, you read that correctly. Ever considered your gin lacked that punchy taste of mould? Or your cheese lacked that tangy gin edge? Well, now you can discover what you’ve been missing thanks to Lidl’s latest creation.





The perfect homage to Wallace and Gromit, the Wensleydale with Hortus Gin & Dried Fruit forms part of the supermarket’s Deluxe Premium Truckles range.





Available nationwide from 12 December, the chunks of cheese cost a reasonable £1.49, which is a bit of a steal (and definitely cheaper than purchasing a bottle of gin on the side).





There’s also a large baking Camembert as part of the range, which comes in two quirky flavours - chorizo or fig, maple and pecan for a reasonable £5.99. Lidl, you’ve got our attention.





The range additionally includes a Christmas Tree Smoked Cheddar - which actually sounds pretty intriguing. It also happens to be shaped like a Christmas tree, y’know, because details like that matter.





The sad news is that the range isn’t available to buy online - but you can pick yourself up a selection from one of 760 local stores.