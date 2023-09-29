This Ballantine’s AC/DC whisky release has us thunderstruck

Scotch whisky giant Ballantine’s has revealed its latest limited edition True Music Icons Collection and it's a link-up with iconic rock band AC/DC.

Having already released a Queen bottle in its True Music Icons Collection, it's the turn of AC/DC, a band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

ShortList has gotten its hands on a bottle of the the Ballantine’s x AC/DC collaboration and it's a great-looking thing.

The AC/DC logo is at the top of the bottle, with the iconic thunderbolt slap-bang in the middle of the Ballantine's logo. Everything has also been given a nice neon red look.

Image Credit: Ballantine's

Mathieu Deslandes, Chivas Brothers’ Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s, said about the limited edition release: “Ballantine’s has a storied history within music, via our True Music platform, and through this collection, the finest rockstars meet the Finest whisky. We can’t wait to put the B in to AC/DC with this collectible design and see it rocking shelves around the world.

Ballantine’s has always been behind those who do things their own way – and AC/DC personify this attitude with their unique and highly renowned music style that has remained the steadfast essence of the band for 50 years.”

The Ballantine’s True Music Icons AC/DC bottles are limited edition and out now, from £24.95.

This is the best whisky, according to ShortList. And AC/DC stars in the best rock albums of all time list.