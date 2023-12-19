There's a new Apple TV Plus sci-fi show and it sounds incredible

Apple has had an amazing run with sci-fi shows and that is set to continue, if its latest addition is anything to go by.

Murderbot is a new series based on Martha Wells' bestselling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, The Murderbot Diaries.

It's a show that's being brought to life by Chris and Paul Weitz who are no stranger to sci-fi. Chris Weitz was behind the screenplay for recent box-office sci-fi hit The Creator, as well as one of the writers on Rogue One.

The 10-episode series already has a star attached, with Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role and David S. Goyer is executive producer - he was behind Foundation, another scif-i hit for Apple.

The home of science fiction

Apple TV Plus is fast becoming the go-to for sci-fi shows. For All Mankind just gets better and better and is some four seasons long now. This year we saw the excellent Silo arrive on the streamer, as well as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Add to this the likes of Invasion, Severance, See and Amazing Stories and what you have is a stunning line-up of science fiction.

As for Murderbot, the plot according to Apple is as follows: “Murderbot is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.

"Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

There are currently seven books in the Murderbot series, so a lot of plotlines to tap into if the show gets beyond its first season. It's not been announced when we will see Murderbot streaming on Apple TV Plus.

