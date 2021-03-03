There's a new Aliens game coming and it looks exactly like the movie

The first two Alien movies are masters of their own genre. The first, Alien, is a straight-up horror film, with the Alien lurking in shadows picking of the team one by one.

Directed by Ridley Scott it felt like it couldn't be bettered, until James Cameron came along with Aliens. Shifting the focus to action, the scares were still there but big marines with even bigger guns were here to save the day.

If you are a fan of Aliens, then you are in luck as a new game has been announced and it looks very different from the previous stealth effort, Alien Isolation.

Aliens: Fireteam is a “next-gen, cooperative third-person survival shooter” that is set in the familiar surroundings of the Alien universe and sounds amazing.

"2202. A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival," says the blurb.

"Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe.

"Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience."

There is a trailer and as you can see there are guns. Lots of guns. Which means that this one is more about firepower, rather than hiding in cupboards. Not that we didn't like Alien Isolation - it scared the crap out of us - but it's great to see the game go down the 'more firepower' route.

You'll get to choose from 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments to help wipe out the aliens and Aliens: Firestorm will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam this summer.