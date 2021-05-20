Samsung's AirPods rivals are now 33% off - the cheapest we've ever seen!

Here at ShortList, we're able to track down a great deal faster than most highly-trained sniffer dogs.

Putting in the leg work so you don't have to, our latest deal spot comes in the form of this pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus - currently available on Amazon at the lowest price we've ever seen!

Compatible with both Android & iOS, one click of your smartphone will give you the battery levels of both the buds and the case, meaning you'll never be caught off-guard.

Oh, and there's currently a massive 33% off their normal price - but take it from us, these True Wireless earbuds won't be around for long.

Allowing you to blast out your favourite tunes for 11 hours straight before requiring a charge, popping the buds back in their charging case will top them up for another 11 hours.













At this point you're probably expecting us to say they require hours of charging, right? Wrong.

If you forget to pop them in their charging case ahead of time, a mere 3 minutes in their charging bay will give you an entire hour's worth of play time. Not bad, eh?

Featuring ambient sound controls to adjust increase or decrease awareness of the sound levels around you, these buds are definitely worth it - particularly when there's over $50 off their RRP.



Available in four different colours (it's worth noting this offer only applies to white colourway), these buds feature a 2-way dynamic Woofer + Tweeter. In simple terms, that equates to top-quality sound.

Complete with three Size Eargels as standard (those squishy toppers that ensure a snug ear fit), you can cast any fit worries you have aside.