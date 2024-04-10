The way Netflix makes movies is about to change in a big way

Netflix is changing the way it makes movies, starting with a re-think of how these flicks get signed off in the first place.

The new era of Netflix movies will see projects filtered into one of four “silos”.

There’s the genre-tastic box for action, fantasy, horror and sci-fi — where much of the most fun stuff happens, if you ask us. Thrillers, dramas and family films sit in another box.

Comedies and rom-coms is a silo that could really do with a short in the arm in the coming years. And the last, which is where “faith-based, young adult and holiday offerings” end up according to The Hollywood Reporter, is home to some of the worst original streamer content we’ve seen to date.

However, film producer Niija Kuykendall is the head of that newly inked division, and has worked on some absolutely brilliant films in the past. These include Judas and the Black Messiah, Just Mercy and A Star is Born. Perhaps Kuykendall can turn around Netflix's reputation for trash Christmas originals.



New divisions

Each of these divisions is captained by a notable film exec. Ori Marmur, who worked on Escape Room and TV show The Boys is heading up the horror, sci-fi et al silo.

The other two don’t have major IMDb profiles, but Kira Goldberg and Jason Young are long-standing Netflix execs.

All of these four pillars of Netflix original film-making are overseen by Dan Lin. He was announced as the streamer’s new head of film in late February 2024, replacing Scott Stuber.



Stuber headed up the Netflix Film division from 2017, but announced his departure in January 2024.

What does this actually mean for us Netflix watchers? We’re going to have to keep our eyes out to see. It’s less about what ends up on Netflix right now — films take a while to produce — but the kind of projects Netflix green-lights and the rights it snaps up. We don't expect you to do this, but we sure will, and will be back with any notable news.

We’ve heard Netflix’s budget for original content in 2024 is roundly similar to that of 2023, but that more of it will move to productions outside of North America — more than 50% of it in 2024. The UK and Spain are reportedly key drivers of this shift.