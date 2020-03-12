​The Walking Dead: World Beyond release date and new images teased

In news that feels a little too close to home right now, Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Walking Dead is set to return to our screens - and we’ve got our first peak at what to expect from the forthcoming series.



Entitled The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the series sees co-creators Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete return for yet another round of undead action.





As artwork goes, it’s safe to say it feels a little more Suicide Squad than purge of the undead, with its vibrant, smoke-grenade style imagery fit for Harley Quinn herself.





But don’t let the poster fool you, Amazon has released some additional zombie stills from the set - and the squeamish among you may want to look away now.





Pretty gruesome, don’t you agree?







Aside from scenes that mimic world events a little too closely for our liking, the show is set to be as action-packed as ever.





You can also expect a host of recognisable names, with Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella taking up arms in the midst of the apocalypse.









There series is also set to features guest appearances from Natalie Gold (Succession), Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) and Scott Adsit (30 Rock) to name but a few - so plenty to look forward to there.





Yep, we’re pretty excited to kick back and binge-watch this like the Amazon aficionados we were always destined to be.









Fans can catch the new series when it lands on the streaming service on 13 April.





