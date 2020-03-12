ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Entertainment

​The Walking Dead: World Beyond release date and new images teased

Zombie spin-off, which definitely feels more like a documentary right now, coming soon

​The Walking Dead: World Beyond release date and new images teased
Danielle de Wolfe
12 March 2020

In news that feels a little too close to home right now, Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Walking Dead is set to return to our screens - and we’ve got our first peak at what to expect from the forthcoming series.

Entitled The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the series sees co-creators Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete return for yet another round of undead action.


As artwork goes, it’s safe to say it feels a little more Suicide Squad than purge of the undead, with its vibrant, smoke-grenade style imagery fit for Harley Quinn herself.


But don’t let the poster fool you, Amazon has released some additional zombie stills from the set - and the squeamish among you may want to look away now.


Amazon reveal artwork for The Walking Dead: World Beyond - plus juicy teaser images

Pretty gruesome, don’t you agree?


Aside from scenes that mimic world events a little too closely for our liking, the show is set to be as action-packed as ever.


You can also expect a host of recognisable names, with Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella taking up arms in the midst of the apocalypse.


The Walking Dead: World Beyond release date and new images teased


There series is also set to features guest appearances from Natalie Gold (Succession), Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) and Scott Adsit (30 Rock) to name but a few - so plenty to look forward to there.


Yep, we’re pretty excited to kick back and binge-watch this like the Amazon aficionados we were always destined to be.


The Walking Dead: World Beyond release date and new images teased

Fans can catch the new series when it lands on the streaming service on 13 April.


Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists