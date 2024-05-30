The secret behind Deadpool 3 icon's return finally revealed - and it's not what we thought

Hugh Jackman is as much a part of the MCU as butter is to toast - or rather Wolverine is to Deadpool & Wolverine, for that matter.

This was one character reprisal many didn't see coming, particularly after Jackman hung up his claws for the last time as Wolverine following 2017’s Logan.

So, when rumours swirled about a return ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds - the only MCU release of 2024 - the actor left many fans (albeit excitedly) pondering 'why?'.

We've already revealed a fan favourite cameo that will fuel us until the next instalment of the famed franchise.

However, Jackman has now finally revealed the real reason he chose to return to the MCU - and it's not what you might think.

Speaking with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Jackman has revealed that it was neither a giant paycheque nor the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that convinced him.

Describing it as a feeling "deep in his gut", the Hollywood star admitted: "When I said to you I was done, I really thought I was done."

Now, Jackman says that the reason behind his return was in fact "the fans" and finally seeing his and Ryan's character share the big screen.

Having previously made it clear he'd closed the door on Wolverine, the actor was convinced that his character needed to share the screen with one major star... Deadpool.



"In the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'oooph, those two characters together?! I knew the fans wanted it.

"Ever since I put on the claws, the fans have talked about these two," he added.

A thought that came to him during a drive to set, Jackman explained that as soon as he arrived, he "rung Ryan".

"I hadn't spoken to my agent, no one. I had to ring my agent and say 'by the way... I've just committed to a movie.'

Ryan then jests: "A year before he stopped his car, called me, and said 'I think you should stop playing Deadpool'."

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit cinemas on July 26