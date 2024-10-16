The reviews are in for Netflix's horrifying new true crime doc

Netflix has become the go-to place for true crime documentaries in recent years but its latest may well be one of its most terrifying yet.

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare, which is available to stream now, is based on the popular Tortoise podcast which told the true tale of Kirat Assi, someone who was looking for friendship online and thought they had found it in a man named Bobby.

It turns out, though, that it was all built on a massive lie that lead to eight long years of torment for Assi.

The podcast first aired in 2021 and this documentary is the perfect pairing, offering up photos, screenshots, and exclusive interviews with Assi and others who witness the events in real time.

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare has some true crime pedigree behind it. It's directed by Lyttanya Shannon (Subnormal: A British Scandal), exec produced by Rebecca North (American Nightmare), and produced by Kiran Sira (Murder, Mystery and My Family).

Image Credit: Netflix

The story is a chilling one - here are what the reviews are saying...



The i gives it three stars and notes: Sweet Bobby is a cautionary tale and it’s impossible not to feel for the charming, vivacious Kirat, distraught at having years of her life stolen.

The Standard explains in its three-star review that while the story is riveting, "Netflix are trying to cram this whole story into an hour and 20 minutes, which means much of the tale is lost in favour of brevity and slick, reality TV-show editing.

The Independent calls the doc "horrifying" and that the story is "remarkable in its sheer scale and audacity".

While the Telegraph gave it four stars, noting a word of caution: "As Netflix’s gripping documentary shows, any one of us could be taken in."