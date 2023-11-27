The number one best selling book on Amazon is a spooky Cyber Monday bargain

Are you sad BBC TV show favourite Ghosts has shuffled off this mortal coil? Us too, but this book deal might help you mourn.

Ghosts: The Button House Archives is a brand new companion to the show, and is already on sale at half price.

£20 is the cover price for Ghosts: The Button House Archives, but you can currently pick up the hardcover for just a tenner.

The 224-page book includes “unearthed cuttings, original records and rare artefacts,” about the characters from the show.

It’s no cheap cash-in either, as the book is written by the folks who made the TV show, including Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

This isn’t a novel, of course, but contains lots of funny ephemera on Ghosts’s much-loved characters.

It’s currently the fifth most popular book on the whole of Amazon, and easily tops the Comedy Television chart. Don’t hang around if you’re keen on this one as it could well sell out.

It was confirmed the fifth season of Ghosts would be its last back in March 2023.

In a relatively rare move, the shows creators decided it was time to end the show and move onto new projects, rather than Ghosts being cancelled due to disappointing viewership numbers.

A US spin-off first broadcast in 2021 and, while decent, it doesn’t have quite the same charm as the BBC original.