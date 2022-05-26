The new Willow trailer is the epic nostalgia blast we all need right now

It's time to get emotional. After some 34 years, Willow is back in one of the most emotional trailers we have seen in a long time.

Now, this is where it gets confusing: Willow is the TV sequel to the movie Willow. We're not sure quite why they called it the same thing, but after watching the Willow trailer we don't really care.

For those who don't know, Willow was another stab at the fantasy genre by George Lucas and none other than Ron Howard. The movie was a moderate success - certainly not a Star Wars sized one - but a lot of people have fond memories of the 1988 movie (us included).

The new trailer plays on this nostalgia, showcasing an older Willow who is now wiser when it comes to magic and no longer an apprentice Nelwyn sorcerer.

We get some returning characters and new faces in the form of Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Cailee Spaeny.

Jonathon Kasdan (Solo) and Wendy Mericle are the co-writers of the show and the most exciting thing is Jonathan Entwistle, who created the amazing The End of the F***ing World is showrunning.

Anyway, grab a hanky and watch the beautiful new trailer for Willow, a show that will land on Disney Plus 30 November.

This fall, a new adventure begins. Watch the teaser trailer for #Willow, an Original series starring @WarwickADavis, streaming November 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/93fs2qrlK2

— Willow (@WillowOfficial) May 26, 2022



