The most popular Netflix movie and show are not what you think

Netflix has revealed some eye-opening stats about the movies and shows we are watching on the service. It turns out, the two most popular things streamed this year aren't exactly big name franchises.

At its latest investor call, Netflix revealed just what we have all been watching while in lockdown. It also noted that while the streaming service was still growing at a huge rate it managed just 4 million new subscribers in the first three months of 2021 - given it had projected 6 million, it's investors are probably sweating a bit right now.

It still has over 200 million subscribers, though, which is nothing to be sniffed at and they have been watching some interesting stuff on the service.

According to Netflix the most popular movie of the year so far is the Anthony Mackie starring action movie Outside The Wire. The movie was watched by 66 million accounts in its first month on Netflix.

As for the most popular TV show, that was Fate: The Winx Saga, with 57 million accounts.

Both are ridiculously popular despite IMDb rating them 5.4 and 6.9 respectively.

Other popular titles include:

Yes Day (62 million)

I Care A Lot (56 million)

Ginny & Georgia: S1 (52 million)

Firefly Lane: S1 (49 million)

Cobra Kai: S3 (45 million)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (51 million)

Now, these number are slightly skewed as Netflix counts a mere 2 minutes as a view but that's what we have all been watching in our droves.

While many would have expected Bridgerton to be on the list, it was released at the end of 2020 so doesn't count. There are plenty of big Netflix movies that aren't up there, though, including This House, The Dig, News of the World and I'm Thinking Of Ending Things.

These aren't exactly popcorn picks but it would be interesting to see just how many views they have been getting, as they are the movies that are garnering awards and attention.

