The most expensive Netflix movie ever made gets a trailer

Despite Netflix being in a bit of a bind at the moment, thanks to falling subscribers and putting up its prices, it's not stopping spending the big bucks on its Original line-up.

The Gray Man may well be one of the most boring movie titles ever made, but don't judge a movie by its name - this is set to be the most expensive Netflix film of all time, reportedly it's set to cost $200m, and it has an all-star cast.

The movie sees Ryan Gosling at odds with Chris Evans. Gosling is CIA operative Court Gentry who has to go on the run after former partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) unleashes a horde of assassins on him.

The first Gray Man trailer has landed and it's an high-octane affair. But we wouldn't expect anything less from the directors and writers of Avengers: Endgame.

That's right, this one is being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and has been written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, based on the novel by Mark Greaney.

It's great to see the Avengers team reunited and alongside the two main leads, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page also star.

If this one does well - and Netflix Original movies usually do - then this is the first in a planned series of movies.

The Gray Man will arrive on Netflix July 22.

Watch the trailer now...