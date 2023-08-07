The Incredible Hulk director reveals grand plans for axed sequel
The 2008 film starred Edward Norton, however, Louis Leterrier's follow-up could have been bigger
The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier has revealed his grand plans for a sequel which never saw the light of day.
Despite its popularity, fans were left dismayed following the news the 2008 release would not receive a follow-up.
Now though, the director has teased details of what could have been had a sequel been given the green light.
Speaking with ComicBook.com, Leterrier revealed "there was, like, a whole sequel”, explaining the introduction of more characters Marvel fans will know and love.
“There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks — there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning,” he told the site.
Unfortunately, neither the film’s storyline nor characters grasped the attention of studio execs, with Mark Ruffalo taking over as The Hulk from 2012 as part of the MCU's “The Avengers”.
For those unfamiliar with the character's colourful alternative incarnations, one glance back at the film's source material will reveal a host of semi-forgotten characters.
Thaddeus Ross, also known as Red Hulk, possesses superhuman strength and stamina, regenerating from serious injuries within minutes.
Deviating drastically from his comic book's depiction, Letterier went on to explain such a divergence.
“Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe,” Letterier explained.
