The Book of Boba Fett show is 'going to blow your mind,' according to director

The book of Boba Fett had the perfect introduction for Star Wars fans. Revealed in a post-credit sequence of The Mandalorian, the scene got everyone excited about seeing the bounty hunter returning as the star of his own show, not just a bit player.

Because of this, excitement levels for The Book of Boba Fett are already high but director Robert Rodriguez has notched them up even more, by telling the world that the show is going to be something quite special.

Rodriguez is currently chatting to the press about his latest thing - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which is a filmed Billie Eilish gig. Given he is one of the directors of the new Star Wars series, though, he was inevitably asked about the upcoming Bob Fett show and while he couldn't reveal key details, he did note that we are in for a treat.

"I can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December… Wait until you see what’s coming," notes Rodriguez.

"It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it."

The setup for the show couldn't have been better in the post-credit tease we saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand (last seen in The Bad Batch) back in Jabba the Hutt's lair, assassinating the current boss.

The Book of Boba Fett heads to Disney Plus this December.

