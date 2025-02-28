No Fate looks like the retro Terminator game we’ve always wanted

The Terminator is back and this time he’s part of an awesome retro side-scrolling video game throwback.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is the latest Terminator video game set to hit consoles and PC — and it looks like it’s straight out of the ‘90s.

The game is being developed by Southampton-based Bitmap Bureau and ahead of a 5th September release date, a reveal trailer has landed.

Despite initially being announced via the PlayStation Blog, the Terminator-themed game will be arriving on multiple platforms as listed below:



PS5

Xbox Series

PS4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

This is the studio's first licensed game and is described by Mike Tucker, the Design Director, as 'a love letter to 80s/90s arcade games' where he defined his mission as creating a 'Terminator 2 side-scroller we should of have had in our youth' -- which will be exactly what fans of the original films will want to hear.

Terminator returns in 2D

As shown in the trailer above, players will navigate the world in this 2D side-scroller with brawler elements, guns, and gore in abundance. Whilst playing the game, you'll be able to play as the iconic trio of Sarah Connor, John Connor and, of course, the T-800 whilst being hunted down by the T-1000.

In the statement put out by Tucker on the PlayStation Blog, it mentioned on multiple occasions the passion and honour the studio feels at being given the opportunity to adapt such an iconic franchise as a game.

If you're looking forward to a new Terminator game and can't wait to slip into a leather jacket and shades, Terminator 2D: No Fate launches on 5th September this year. Terminator is also a playable character in the Mortal Kombat DLC, has a skin in Fortnite and appears in plenty of other games, including 2019's Terminator: Resistance.

If you're looking for more to play on your PlayStation, check out the best releases of 2024.