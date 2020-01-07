Technics turns from turntables to true wireless earbuds

Innovative noise-cancelling headphones seem to be emerging from this year’s CES at a rate of knots.



Following announcements from the likes of Harman Kardon, Shure and Jabra, Panasonic’s Technics brand is the latest to step up to the plate with its EAH-AZ70W true wireless headphones.





The buds feature Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, meaning listeners can immerse themselves in a bubble of music without the distraction caused by outside noise.





They’re pretty much the ideal gift for anyone whose co-workers struggle to exercise volume control.









In order to optimise sound quality you need a controlled environment, which is where the newly developed dynamic driver and an acoustic control chamber come in.





Directing airflow generated by the drivers, the brand claims the new design helps achieve top-notch sound quality.





It goes without saying that the name - EAH-AZ70W - doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but the features the buds boast look set to supersede the less-than-hooky moniker.







The wireless earbuds feature the brand’s MEMS microphones which not only help dial down outside interference from things like wind and traffic, but ensure clear voice pick-up during calls.





The new design also boasts tap controls that allow users to switch between multiple sound modes - including Ambient Sound Mode, Noise-Cancelling Mode and Off - alongside additional settings that can be accessed through the Panasonic Audio Connect App.





As you’d hope, they’re splash-proof (the equivalent to IPX4 if you’re interested) and offer six hours continuous playback when noise-cancellation is turned on - upped to 18 hours when you include the charge provided by the carry case.





And they certainly look the part.





Sleek and compact, the wireless earbuds are available in two colour variations - black and silver - and come complete with the now-standard self-contained charging case.





We look forward to seeing whether the buds’ sound quality lives up to expectation.



