Superman: Legacy finds its Superman and Lois Lane actors

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in DC’s upcoming Superman:Legacy movie.

The news was reported by Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by James Gunn, head of DC and the director of Superman: Legacy.

Corenswet has been the top entry on our Superman casting shortlist for some time now. Well done, readers, you were right!

However, the rest of you may be wondering who these stars of the future are.

Who are David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan?

David Corenswet is a 29-year-old actor who, according to his Wikipedia page at least, is just under 6ft 4 tall. This makes him more than a decade younger than previous Superman star Henry Cavill, and taller too.



The best-known show he’s been in is House of Cards, but that was for just one episode. He also starred in 2020 series Hollywood and 2019’s The Politician. Still, for most members as the public we think this counts as the casting of a fresh face.



Rachel Brosnahan, set to play Lois Lane, has had perhaps a more substantial career to date, and is slightly older than Corenswet at 32 years old.



You may have seen her as the star role in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, or as Rachel Posner in House of Cards. She also had a substantial role in 2014’s Manhattan TV series, and has won an Emmy.



According to a Hollywood Reporter, other top contenders considered for the role of Superman included Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson.



For Lois Lane the other names in the mix were Emma Mackey, Samara Weaving and Phoebe Dynevor. You’ll get to see Mackey soon as one of the Barbies in the Barbie movie.



What happens in Superman: Legacy?

Despite the cast reboot, Superman: Legacy will not be another Superman origin story. Instead, we’ll see him apparently “reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” according to a released synopsis.

Nope, we don’t really know what that will mean in real terms either. However, the film’s script was reportedly submitted before the WGA writer’s strike, so the story has been nailed down already.

Superman: Legacy is pencilled in for a release on 11 July 2025.

