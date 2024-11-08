Soho Whisky Club reopens with exclusive pours of award-winning Craft Irish Whiskey

Connoisseurs of the finest Irish whiskeys have a new stop to put on their travel plan lists — and we’re not talking about a distillery. The re-opened Soho Whiskey Club, now sporting a sophisticated interior remodelling, has partnered with Craft Irish Whiskey to bring the best in Irish whiskey to the heart of Central London’s nightlife district.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an enhanced tasting experience that now boasts the full range of Craft Irish Whiskey’s portfolio, including The Devil’s Keep single malt — top prize winner at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards — alongside The Taoscán and The Donn, each top serves at Michelin restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Irish Craft Whiskey's wares are weaved into the redesigned club's interior too — from rare dram display cases to bottles showing the maturation process of the exclusive Devil's Keep.

“The relaunch of Soho Whisky Club is more than just an interior refresh, it's a refresh of whiskey culture in Soho and beyond,” says Jay Bradley, Founder and Master Blender of Craft Irish Whiskey

“We are so proud to be at the centre of this, we want to bring our passion for whiskey to a world-class venue that shares our commitment to, and encouragement of, connoisseurship and community.

"The world’s finest whiskies should be enjoyed in a setting that feels properly suited to the quality of what’s in the glass. And that’s what we’re doing here at Soho Whisky Club–marrying that echelon of liquid with the exceptionality of experience.”

The Soho Whiskey Club sits above The Vintage House – a designated Ardbeg Embassy – which itself has served Soho’s finest drams since the 1940s. Together they boast a collection worth more than £5 million, including worldwide rarities such as the 1940 Glenlivet and The Glenfarclas Family Cask Range.

For more on how to apply for membership at the exclusive club, visit the Soho Whisky Club website.