Shred like a Foo Fighter with Fender’s new Chris Shiflett Signature Cleaver Telecaster guitar

It's times like these you wish you had a few extra grand spare...

Gerald Lynch
19 November 2024

You’ve learnt the chords to Everlong, and mastered the Monkey Wrench riff. If you want to get that truly authentic Foo Fighters sound the next time you pick up a guitar though, turn your attention to the latest Signature release from Fender.

It’s paired up with the Foo’s lead guitarist Chris Shiflett for the new Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe, a “tour-tested” model built to Shiflett’s exacting specifications.

“We put a lot of love and research into creating the American made version of my signature model, The Cleaver,” said Shiflett on the guitar that now shares his name.

“It’s been road-tested, dropped on its head, kicked around, x-rayed, strummed, chicken-picked, and arpeggio swept! I’m excited to announce we’ve made a great guitar that's adaptable to all situations. Can’t wait to get this into the hands of players everywhere!"

The Cleaver model was previously only available as a Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt Artist offering, but now goes on wider sale through the Signature range. With a nod to Shiflett’s favoured 1972 Tele Deluxe, The Cleaver is built with a resonant Alder body, custom Oval “C”-shaped maple neck (25.5-inch scale with rosewood fingerboard), topped with “F”-style tuning machines, bone nut and wing string tree with nylon spacer.

Two Custom Chris Shiflett "Cleaver" Noiseless CS-90 pickups provide “a voice that snarls dirty as well as it sings clean”, with Dakota Red or Charcoal Frost Metallic finishes available. An orange-lined vintage-style hardcase completes the package.

Available now, you can pick up the Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe for £2,599, direct from Fender.

