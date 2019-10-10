This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Seedlip’s new alcohol-free Negroni will help you survive Sober October

It's time to lock up the drinks cabinet

Danielle de Wolfe

What’s a cocktail fan to do when they find themselves craving a Negroni but have vowed to see ‘Go Sober October’ through to the very end? Lock away the gin? Give the Campari away to the neighbours?

You’ll be pleased to hear that such drastic measures are no longer required, because pre-made bottles of non-alcoholic Negroni are now very much a thing - and they’ll be winging their way to a Selfridges near you.


Yes, teetotalers of the world rejoice, for you can now sip away with zero added guilt from the comfort of your home thanks to Seedlip’s latest non-alcoholic creation named the NOgroni.


The first brand to create premium alcohol-free distilled spirits, Seedlip has once again expanded its range with this latest tangy 0% addition.


Described as a “bold and bittersweet contemporary take” on its boozy sibling, each bottle contains a mixture of Seedlip Spice 94, Aecorn Bitter and Aecorn Aromatic. Delicious.


Sounding more like the punchline to an inappropriate joke than a high-end mocktail, the NOgroni first made its debut back in 2017 at The World’s Best Bar Awards.


Since then, the tipple has become a firm favourite amongst mocktail fans, with Seedlip taking that raw concept and refining it down into bottled form.


The launch coincides with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the classic Negroni cocktail. How apt.


Bottles of NOgroni retail at £10 and are now available to purchase in Selfridges and from the Seedlip website.


