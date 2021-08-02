See Mark Hamill on the set of The Mandalorian for the first-ever time

It was the biggest surprise for Star Wars fans, when Mark Hamill turned up at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian.

It was a cameo that was unexpected - given the rest of the cast had been leaked.- but welcomed. It was also one that was a tricky for the makers of the show to pull off. The main reason for this was that we weren't getting the elder Jedi but Luke when he was young and just five years older than in Return of the Jedi.

To make this work, de-ageing effects were used but it was indeed Hamill there on the set, doing the acting.

Until now we haven't seen what that looked like, having Hamill on set with Grogu, but we will get to see how it was done in a brand-new behind-the-scenes documentary for the second season of the show.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Making of the Season 2 Finale is an upcoming documentary that will land on Disney Plus with a whole host of other shows in August.

Disney has released a sizzle real and in it you get a glimpse of Mark Hamill on the set. It's a fleeting glimpse, but one that is a perfect tease for the doc.

The documentary will focus on how the recreation of a young Skywalker was done, looking at both Hamill's acting and the effects to take the years off of him. Interestingly, it has recently been revealed that an effects artist who notoriously re-did the CGI for Luke (to make it more realistic) has bagged himself a job at LucasFilm.



Whether this points to more iconic Star Wars characters coming to life this way remains to be seen.

You can watch the sizzle reel below - Hamill's cameo is 55 seconds into the clip.

The best Star Wars characters of all time - vote for your favourite.